No amount of insecurity will stop Igbo presidency in 2023 —Sen Ogba | Ripples Nigeria

The Senator representing the Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Obinna Ogba has said that despite the rising violence in the South East region, the emergence of an Igbo president for Nigeria in 2023 was not negotiable.

He maintained that it was the turn of the South-East region to produce the next president, noting that no amount of insecurity in the region would stop the Igbo people from taking its turn at the nation’s presidency.

Speaking at a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday, after a motion he sponsored on the incessant killings in Ebonyi State, Ogba said, “It is the turn of the South-East to produce the next president, nobody is contesting that. No ethnic nationality should hide under the guise of insecurity to deny the region its right.

“Now all of a sudden because the idea of presidency coming to Igbo land has come from probability to possibility, people want to turn Igbo land into a terrorists’ ground.

“The Igbo are builders, not nation breakers. We are not violent people. So, we must find out the cause of the violent spree, kidnappings, and all other acts of criminality in the region.”

Read also: Okorocha champions 2023 Igbo Presidency, says time is right

He urged Nigerians not to use violence and crisis to measure the character of the Igbos, as those negative traits were not in their character.

“Of all things you can accuse the Igbo of, getting money through kidnapping and uncle for ransom is not one of them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ogba stressed the need for the Federal Government to intervene and arrest the senseless killings, destruction of properties, and other vices to save Nigerians from hardships associated with banditry.

This comes after a similar call by the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, who earlier blamed enemies of the South East for being behind the new wave of violence.

Obiozor had alleged that some people were working hard to turn Igbo land into a terrorist enclave, as the idea of having a president of Igbo extraction in Nigeria was fast gaining acceptability.

Join the conversation

Opinions