No amount of insecurity will stop Igbo presidency in 2023 —Sen Ogba | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
No amount of insecurity will stop Igbo presidency in 2023 —Sen Ogba
The Senator representing the Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Obinna Ogba has said that despite the rising violence in the South East region, the emergence of an Igbo president for Nigeria in 2023 was not negotiable.
He maintained that it was the turn of the South-East region to produce the next president, noting that no amount of insecurity in the region would stop the Igbo people from taking its turn at the nation’s presidency.
Speaking at a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday, after a motion he sponsored on the incessant killings in Ebonyi State, Ogba said, “It is the turn of the South-East to produce the next president, nobody is contesting that. No ethnic nationality should hide under the guise of insecurity to deny the region its right.
“Now all of a sudden because the idea of presidency coming to Igbo land has come from probability to possibility, people want to turn Igbo land into a terrorists’ ground.
“The Igbo are builders, not nation breakers. We are not violent people. So, we must find out the cause of the violent spree, kidnappings, and all other acts of criminality in the region.”
Read also: Okorocha champions 2023 Igbo Presidency, says time is right
He urged Nigerians not to use violence and crisis to measure the character of the Igbos, as those negative traits were not in their character.
“Of all things you can accuse the Igbo of, getting money through kidnapping and uncle for ransom is not one of them,” he added.
Meanwhile, Ogba stressed the need for the Federal Government to intervene and arrest the senseless killings, destruction of properties, and other vices to save Nigerians from hardships associated with banditry.
This comes after a similar call by the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, who earlier blamed enemies of the South East for being behind the new wave of violence.
Obiozor had alleged that some people were working hard to turn Igbo land into a terrorist enclave, as the idea of having a president of Igbo extraction in Nigeria was fast gaining acceptability.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Spurs boss Mason sets Premier League record as Man City bounce back at Villa
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ryan Mason became the youngest person to manage a team in the English Premier League as his...
Schalke players, staff attacked by own fans after first relegation in 33yrs
Players and staff of Bundesliga club, Schalke were greeted with verbal and physical abuses by their own fans on Wednesday....
Nigeria’s Musa Mustapha ranked world no.1 in U-11 table tennis
Nigeria’s teenage table tennis sensation Musa Mustapha has been ranked world’s best in the boys’ U-11 by the International Table...
All six EPL teams withdraw from Super League after widespread condemnation
The proposed European Super League may no longer come to reality as all six Premier League clubs initially involved, have...
JUST IN… Chelsea set to withdraw from ESL as fans protest club’s involvement
Chelsea are preparing to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League, according to reports from the United Kingdom. The Premier...
Latest Tech News
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...