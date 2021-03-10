Okorocha champions 2023 Igbo Presidency, says time is right | Ripples Nigeria

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has revealed that the upcoming 2023 presidential polls is the perfect time for an Igbo man to emerge as the next President of Nigeria.

Okorocha made this assertion on Tuesday, March 9, while playing host to a pressure group, Ndi Igbo Good Governance Initiative (NGGI) in Abuja.

According to the lawmaker, the mood of the country was ripe for a president of Igbo extraction.

“It was morally just for the country to support the Igbos to produce the next president.

“The mood of the nation has changed and there is so much division, we are looking for somebody the North and the Yorubas can trust, and somebody who can care for the less privileged and the poor,” Okorocha said.

Furthermore, the lawmaker stated that Igbos were the most misunderstood section of the country, noting that people of the Southeast believe in the unity and oneness of Nigeria.

