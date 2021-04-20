‘We want freedom, not asylum,’ IPOB tells UK govt | Ripples Nigeria

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) told the British government on Tuesday that all it wants from the Nigerian government is a self-determining referendum and total freedom and not an asylum for its members.

The group, which reacted to the United Kingdom’s promise to grant asylum to IPOB members hounded by the Nigerian government, said its victimised members do not want asylum from the British government.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the group said though it appreciates the gesture, what it needs most is a referendum that will accord a sovereign Biafran nation to its members.

The statement read: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has noted with satisfaction the news that the United Kingdom has agreed to grant asylum to persecuted Biafra agitators resident in the UK.

“While we commend them for this bold initiative, we wish to most graciously remind them that what we Biafrans need and cherish the most is a referendum and not asylum in the UK.

“We are tired of living in bondage in the devilish contraption called Nigeria they single-handedly created.

“We would not wish our children, now and generations unborn, to share the same geopolitical space with those that reward terrorists and criminalise law-abiding citizens.

“We particularly thank the UK government for confirming what the rest of the civilized world already knows that the great IPOB worldwide family are not terrorists but peaceful agitators and freedom fighters.

“That Nigeria is a country run by terrorists for the benefit of terrorists has been confirmed by this noble move by the United Kingdom.

“Aso Rock, the seat of power in Nigeria is a terrorist haven with serving ministers who are openly sympathetic to terrorists and their activities, coming and going as they please, while freedom fighters are languishing in jail.

“We want freedom, not asylum.”

