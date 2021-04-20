Nigerian govt tags UK 'disrespectful' over decision to grant IPOB members asylum | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt tags UK ‘disrespectful’ over decision to grant IPOB members asylum
The Federal Government has stated that the reported decision of the United Kingdom to grant asylum to “persecuted” members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is disrespectful of Nigeria as a nation.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, also said that the decision amounted to sabotaging the fight against terrorism and generally undermining Nigeria’s security.
Mohammed made this assertion at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) interview programme, NANForum, on Tuesday, April 20, in Abuja.
“Let me say straight away that this issue is within the purview of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and I am sure he will handle it appropriately.
“But as the spokesman for the Federal Government of Nigeria, I will say that if indeed the report that the UK will grant asylum to supposedly persecuted IPOB and MASSOB members is true, then something is wrong somewhere.
“Against the background of the fact that IPOB is not only proscribed but also designated as a terrorist organisation here in Nigeria, the UK’s decision is disrespectful of Nigeria as a nation.
“The decision amounts to sabotaging the fight against terrorism and generally undermining Nigeria’s security.
“It is not only unconscionable, but it is also inexplicable,’’ he said.
The minister said that there had recently been heightened attacks against security agencies in the South East Zone.
READ ALSO: Unpatriotic Nigerians responsible for Twitter snub —Lai Mohammed
He said IPOB had been fingered as being behind the attacks in spite of its denials.
“For the UK to choose this time to give succour to IPOB beggars belief and calls to question the UK’s real intention.
“If we could go down the memory lane, what the UK has done is like Nigeria offering asylum to members of the IRA before the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement,’’ he said.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) had released new guidelines to its decision-makers on how to consider and grant asylum applications by members of Biafran secessionist groups.
In the guidelines, asylum is to be granted to “persecuted” members of IPOB, a group that Nigeria had designated as a terrorist organisation.
