10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Gov Umahi asks herdsmen to stay away from Ebonyi over violence

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Tuesday asked Fulani herdsmen to stay away from the state as tension rises over recent attacks and killings in the state. Read more

2. Stop attacking Obaseki, tell Nigerians the economics behind printing of N60bn, Orbih tells Emefiele

National Vice Chairman South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Dan Orbih, has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to explain the economics behind its printing of N60 billion to pay statutory allocations to state governments. Read more

3. ‘We want freedom, not asylum,’ IPOB tells UK govt

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) told the British government on Tuesday that all it wants from the Nigerian government is a self-determining referendum and total freedom and not an asylum for its members. Read more

4. Senate moves to liberalize cement policy over claims of ‘exorbitant charges’ by Dangote Group

A few days after Dangote Cement was accused of selling the commodity at a higher price, the Senate on Tuesday called for the liberalization of cement policy to boost production and reduce its price in the country. Read more

5. Oil price hits $67.88, highest within a month

The international oil benchmark, Brent crude, rebounded in the early hours of Tuesday morning, hitting the $67.88 per barrel mark. Read more

6. Nigeria’s stock market bullish run continues as equity capitalization rises by N80bn

The Nigerian Stock Exchange upturn in fortune continued on Tuesday after the equity capitalisation increased by N80 billion at the close of trading on the floor of the bourse. Read more

7. Fire razes INEC data processing centre in Kano

An early morning inferno razed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Data Processing Centre in Kano State on Tuesday. Read more

8. NDLEA arrests undergraduate engaged in sale of drugged cookies to schoolchildren in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of a 300-level university student, Rhoda Agboje, and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo. Read more

9. US court convicts sacked police office for Floyd’s murder

A court in the United States on Tuesday convicted the sacked police officer, Derek Chauvin, for last year’s murder of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.Read more

10. Chad military kills 300 rebels after attempted incursion

The Chadian Army said its military killed 300 rebels who waged a major incursion into the Northern part of the country, adding that it also lost five of its soldiers in the exchange of gunfire with the insurgents. Read more

