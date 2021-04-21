 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Gov Umahi asks herdsmen to stay away from Ebonyi over violence

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Tuesday asked Fulani herdsmen to stay away from the state as tension rises over recent attacks and killings in the state. Read more

2. Stop attacking Obaseki, tell Nigerians the economics behind printing of N60bn, Orbih tells Emefiele

National Vice Chairman South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Dan Orbih, has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to explain the economics behind its printing of N60 billion to pay statutory allocations to state governments. Read more

3. ‘We want freedom, not asylum,’ IPOB tells UK govt

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) told the British government on Tuesday that all it wants from the Nigerian government is a self-determining referendum and total freedom and not an asylum for its members. Read more

4. Senate moves to liberalize cement policy over claims of ‘exorbitant charges’ by Dangote Group

A few days after Dangote Cement was accused of selling the commodity at a higher price, the Senate on Tuesday called for the liberalization of cement policy to boost production and reduce its price in the country. Read more

5. Oil price hits $67.88, highest within a month

The international oil benchmark, Brent crude, rebounded in the early hours of Tuesday morning, hitting the $67.88 per barrel mark. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, April 20, 2021

6. Nigeria’s stock market bullish run continues as equity capitalization rises by N80bn

The Nigerian Stock Exchange upturn in fortune continued on Tuesday after the equity capitalisation increased by N80 billion at the close of trading on the floor of the bourse. Read more

7. Fire razes INEC data processing centre in Kano

An early morning inferno razed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Data Processing Centre in Kano State on Tuesday. Read more

8. NDLEA arrests undergraduate engaged in sale of drugged cookies to schoolchildren in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of a 300-level university student, Rhoda Agboje, and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo. Read more

9. US court convicts sacked police office for Floyd’s murder

A court in the United States on Tuesday convicted the sacked police officer, Derek Chauvin, for last year’s murder of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.Read more

10. Chad military kills 300 rebels after attempted incursion

The Chadian Army said its military killed 300 rebels who waged a major incursion into the Northern part of the country, adding that it also lost five of its soldiers in the exchange of gunfire with the insurgents. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports13 hours ago

JUST IN… Chelsea set to withdraw from ESL as fans protest club’s involvement

Chelsea are preparing to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League, according to reports from the United Kingdom. The Premier...
Sports15 hours ago

Spurs appoint 29-yr-old Mason as Mourinho replacement for rest of season

Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ryan Mason as the head coach of the club for the rest of...
Sports21 hours ago

SportsBusiness: After confirming ESL participation, Juve and Man Utd shares jump

Despite the mixed reactions trailing the proposed European Super League, some of the clubs involved in the breakaway league are...
Sports23 hours ago

Madrid president Perez says breakaway Super League created to ‘save football’

President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez has told those who care to listen that the creation of the European Super...
Sports2 days ago

New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024

The plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League have been agreed on Monday by the European football governing body, UEFA....

Latest Tech News

Latest20 hours ago

Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Latest2 days ago

Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
Latest4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
Tech5 days ago

3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents

If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Latest5 days ago

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Latest6 days ago

Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...