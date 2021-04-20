Fire razes INEC data processing centre in Kano | Ripples Nigeria

An early morning inferno razed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Data Processing Centre in Kano State on Tuesday.

The fire which, started at about 10:00 a.m., razed the whole building and destroyed equipment and other valuables.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident.

He said: “At about 10:21 a.m., we received a distress call through one Hassan Dalhatu that a building on the ground floor of about 80 X 30 ft use as an INEC office, one data processing centre and one administration office was gutted by fire.

“Cause of the incident is under investigations right now.”

