News
In new security advisories, Australia, UK warn nationals on unscheduled trips to Nigeria
The Australian and British governments on Thursday warned their citizens living in Nigeria against unplanned trips with the country’s general elections on the horizon.
The United Kingdom, the United States Canada, and three other countries had in October last year warned their nationals against making unscheduled trips to Abuja over fears of terror attacks.
The Federal Government, however, dismissed the security alert and assured Nigerians that the security agencies are working hard to protect lives and property in the country.
In an updated advisory on Thursday, the Australian government noted that there is a high possibility of electoral violence, and encouraged those planning to visit Nigeria to rethink.
The statement read: “Nigeria is scheduled to hold national and state elections between February 25 and March 11.
“Offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission across the country have already been targeted and should be avoided. Politically motivated murders and kidnappings have occurred, and the threat of further incidents remains high.
“Reconsider your need to travel. We have reviewed our travel advice for Nigeria and now advise reconsider your need to travel to Abuja.”
On its part, the UK warned on pre-election violence in Nigeria.
“Nationwide elections will take place in Nigeria in February 2023, and there is a heightened risk of protests during this period.
“Political rallies, protests, and violent demonstrations can occur with little notice throughout the country. International news events can sometimes trigger anti-Western demonstrations,” the advisory read.
Join the conversation
Investigations
