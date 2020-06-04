Umahi shuts govt offices as cabinet members test positive for COVID-19

Some executive members in Governor David Umahi led government of Ebonyi State have tested positive for COVID-19.

Consequently, the governor has instructed the shutting down of all government offices in the state with immediate effect to allow for decontermination.

Umahi gave the directive in a statement through the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji.

The governor expressed concern over the rising cases of the dreaded virus in the state, infecting even members of his executive.

The state had tested over 3,000 samples so far, with 75 of them returning positive.

The number of the cabinet members and their names were not stated in the statement.

However, it said they were all receiving treatments and had been in stable conditions.

The government offices, the governor said would be shut from Thursday June 4 to Wednesday June 10.

“All civil servants shall work from their respective homes within this period but shall leave their phones open to respond to official imperatives.

“All Exco members and Government officials especially of the Ministries of Finance and Budget are advised to undergo COVID-19 test within this seven days period.

“The Governor further advises that during this period of close down of Government offices, all workers especially from the two Ministries aforementioned should go into self isolation.

“All site operations shall however remain open, but must be in strict observance of COVID-19 protocol,” the statement said.

