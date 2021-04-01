 UN warns of impending debt crisis for Nigeria, other African countries | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

UN warns of impending debt crisis for Nigeria, other African countries

Published

19 mins ago

on

UN probes viral video of couple having S3X in its official car

The United Nation has warned that Nigeria and other African countries face severe debt crisis in the wake of the coronavirus crises.

According to UN, the piling debts threaten to tip African countries into a rising wave of hunger, poverty, social unrest, conflict and economic stagnation.

A statement issued by the UN Department of Global Communications, on Wednesday, therefore advocated for an extension on the World Bank’s Debt Suspension Initiative (DSSI) until the end of June 2022.

DSSI initiative is intended to help countries concentrate their resources on fighting the pandemic and safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of millions of the most vulnerable people all over the World and is expected to end June this year.

The statement was jointly signed by Devi Palanivelu, UN Department of Global Communications; and Helen Rosengren, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

It said, unless something is done to assist African countries, the high cost of borrowings will not just cause a further economic deterioration, but also force painful fiscal adjustments.

“the impact of the pandemic would be felt for years to come, unless smart investments in economic, societal and climate resilience were made to ensure a robust and sustainable recovery of the global economy”

Nigeria’s debt burden according to Debt Management Office (DMO) increased to N32.92 trillion in 2020 with foreign debt accounting for almost 40 percent.

“Except something is done the recovery of the economies of the developing world with catastrophic consequences for people’s lives, with an increase in hunger and poverty and dramatic problems with health and education systems, in many cases leading to instability, social unrest and, at the limit, conflict. Everything is now interlinked” the statement noted.

Read also: Amid debt crisis, Etisalat becomes 9Mobile Telecom

On Nigeria specifically, UN cited tighter foreign exchange liquidity, mounting inflationary pressures and subdued domestic demand as major challenges on its medium-term outlook.

Nigeria’s GDP according to the statement is expected to expand by 1.5 per cent in 2021, after a contraction of 3.5 per cent in 2020.

Yet, UN stressed that Nigeria, just as other African countries, elevated public debt will limit the capacity to boost spending across the continent which will help create jobs and engender the needed recovery.

“This meagre growth prospects meant less capacity to sustain debt levels, as foreign reserves, remittances and capital flows falter and depreciations constrain the capacity to service foreign currency-denominated debts.”

Hamid Rashid, Chief of the Global Economic Monitoring Branch at the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and the lead author of the report, also stressed further on the need for sustained revival of growth in the continent.

“While a focus on the short term is essential, African countries need to lay the groundwork for a strong and inclusive development path in the medium term, which entails the creation of decent jobs at a large scale.”

“As countries will emerge from the crisis with higher levels of debt, a careful rebalancing of policy priorities will be required to build resilience and boost productivity.

“This includes unlocking growth opportunities and accelerating technology adoption and bridging digital divides, enhancing climate resilience and boosting domestic revenue mobilization,” Rashid said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

Investigations16 hours ago

Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports3 hours ago

Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup

The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Sports3 hours ago

Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters

Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Sports12 hours ago

Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Sports22 hours ago

Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Data show how Algeria victory reinforces North Africa's dominance of AFCON Data show how Algeria victory reinforces North Africa's dominance of AFCON
Sports1 day ago

AFCON: 23 teams qualified as COVID-19 delays Benin, S’Leone’s battle for last slot

All but one of the 24 slots for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been confirmed, with the...

Latest Tech News

Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics
Latest20 hours ago

Donald Trump launches website after social media ban

Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Latest20 hours ago

Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
Tech3 days ago

UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria

Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Latest3 days ago

Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
Latest5 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...