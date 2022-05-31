Uncle kills albino for money ritual in Mozambique

A Mozambican albino has been killed by his uncle for money ritual in the country’s Mogovolas district.

The Nampula police spokesman, Zacarias Nacute, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, said the prime suspect had been arrested and he confessed to the crime.

The spokesman said: “The suspect told the police that he was promised about 7 million meticais ($110,000; £87,000) for the victim’s body parts.

“The suspect while in the company of other unknown people hacked off the victim’s limbs on Friday. The body parts were found hidden in the town of Mputo.

“Police are looking for other suspects.”

