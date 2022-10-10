Politics
Under Buhari, while snakes, monkeys, termites loot treasury, students can’t graduate —Archishop Kaigama
The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has lamented the situation Nigerians have found themselves under President Muhammadu Buhari where snakes, monkeys and termites are looting the nation’s treasury while students cannot graduate from schools due to strike actions by lecturers.
Kaigama, in a Sunday Homily delivered at the St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Kugbo, Abuja, decried the woes Nigerians were experiencing under the Buhari-led administration which he said have gone from bad to worse.
To reverse the negative impacts of the Buhari regime, the Catholic Archbishop called on Nigerians to “elect credible political leaders in the 2023 general elections.”
Read also:Buhari to communicate decision on ASUU to Nigerians — Gbajabiamila
“You go to school, you cannot graduate, you finish school, no work, you hear about snakes swallowing money, monkeys taking money and termites eating vouchers. All these are wahala, and so they should bind us together,” Archbishop Kaigama said.
“It should make us unite like the lepers. They came together and achieved a common good, so when we are together, we will be able to make better choices in the coming elections.
“In the ugly situation of our country, we must be united, particularly in making wise political choices because God can take away the socio-economic and political leprosy in the country, and the only way we can ensure this happens is by using the ballot,’’ the clergy admonished.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...