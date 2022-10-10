Under Buhari, while snakes, monkeys, termites loot treasury, students can’t graduate —Archishop Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has lamented the situation Nigerians have found themselves under President Muhammadu Buhari where snakes, monkeys and termites are looting the nation’s treasury while students cannot graduate from schools due to strike actions by lecturers.

Kaigama, in a Sunday Homily delivered at the St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Kugbo, Abuja, decried the woes Nigerians were experiencing under the Buhari-led administration which he said have gone from bad to worse.

To reverse the negative impacts of the Buhari regime, the Catholic Archbishop called on Nigerians to “elect credible political leaders in the 2023 general elections.”

“You go to school, you cannot graduate, you finish school, no work, you hear about snakes swallowing money, monkeys taking money and termites eating vouchers. All these are wahala, and so they should bind us together,” Archbishop Kaigama said.

“It should make us unite like the lepers. They came together and achieved a common good, so when we are together, we will be able to make better choices in the coming elections.

“In the ugly situation of our country, we must be united, particularly in making wise political choices because God can take away the socio-economic and political leprosy in the country, and the only way we can ensure this happens is by using the ballot,’’ the clergy admonished.

