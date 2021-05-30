 UniAbuja expels 46, rusticates five students | Ripples Nigeria
UniAbuja expels 46, rusticates five students

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Authorities of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has approved the expulsion of 46 students of the institution for their involvement in various acts of misconduct in breach of their sworn matriculation oath.

Disclosing the development in a statement on Sunday, Head, Information and University Relations, UniAbuja, Dr. Habib Yakoob, said five other students were rusticated for one semester, while the cases of three others involved in sundry offences would be retried.

Also, he said seven accused persons were exonerated, discharged and acquitted.

He said the school’s Senate, at its 175th Regular Meeting, held on Thursday 27th May 2021, considered the report and recommendations of the Students Disciplinary Committee, and after due diligence, approved the expulsion, rustication, retrial and exoneration of the affected students.

The statement read, “The expelled students cut across several departments. While 15 of the students were in their 400 level; 20 were in 300 level; eight, 200 level; and three, 100 level.

READ ALSO: Police begins investigation into murder of ex-UNIABUJA student

“The University authority wishes to restate its unwavering determination to protect its values, and strongly warns students to respect and uphold their matriculation oath as they would be held accountable whenever they breach it.”

The statement noted that the affected students were directed to hand over any property of the institution in their possession, including identity card, to their heads of departments and units.

They were also advised to vacate the campus immediately.

By Victor Uzoho

