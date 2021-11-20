UNILORIN lecturer narrates how student accused her of ‘killing him’ before assault

Dr. Rahmat Zakariya, a lecturer at the Department of Microbiology, University of Ilorin, has detailed how a student who assaulted her and was eventually rusticated, Waliyullah Salaudeen, accused her of sending people to kill him.

Rahmat made this disclosure on Saturday during an interview with Daily Trust while clarifying misleading reports about the incident.

According to the lecturer, she had no issues with Salaudeen prior to the incident but when “he barged into my office, he did so with a smile on his face. The courteous thing was to knock and open but he just pushed the door with force, addressing me by my name that Zakariya why am I after his life and why did I send one Azeez to come and kill him.

“He was asking me in Yoruba how much I paid the people I sent to kill him. What do I have to do with someone of such character?”

She further explained how her entreaties fell on deaf ears before the student proceeded to assault her before the intervention of security authorities.

“I started pleading with him to calm down. Then he started banging on my table, asking what can I do to him, swearing, and using the F-word. Imagine him telling me that.

“All of a sudden, he moved closer to my chair and started punching me and by that time I was already screaming for help.

“There were two of my female students in the inner lab who came pleading with him to let go of me. One was a Niqobite and the other one was a very slim girl.

“But he threatened to kill them before he kills me if they moved closer. He later went outside, saying that those people who did what I did to him in the past lost their lives in the process and that I wouldn’t try it with him again in my life.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Salaudeen attacked Rahmat following an alleged disagreement over the SIWES programme which led to his rustication by the UNILORIN management.

