Business
Union Bank appoints Buhari’s former minister into board
Union Bank of Nigeria has strengthened its board of directors with the appointment of former Nigerian minister, Aisha Abubakar, following regulatory approval.
Abubakar had served as Minister in Nigeria twice under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, first as Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment between 2015 and 2018.
Her portfolio was changed in 2018 to Minster for Women Affairs and Social Development, a position she held till 2019 when she left the cabinet.
In a statement obtained on Thursday, Ripples Nigeria gathered that Abubakar was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective September 9, 2021.
Read also: Investment into Nigerian capital market dips, as Wapco, Union Bank, others sell off
Abubakar will be providing independent oversight, including constructive challenge to the executive directors of Union Bank till she vacates the role.
Prior to her political appointment, Abubakar had worked at Continental Merchant Bank Ltd., African Development Bank and African International Bank.
In the statement announcing her appointment, the Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Okonkwo said, “I am pleased to welcome our new Independent Non-Executive Director, Ms. Aisha Abubakar to the Board.
“We look forward to drawing from her wealth of experience and fresh perspectives as we continue to execute our vision to be Nigeria’s most reliable and trusted partner.”
