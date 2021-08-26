UPDATE: 13 killed in Kabul explosions

At least 13 people, including children, were killed and dozens wounded in two explosions at the Afghanistan capital, Kabul, on Thursday.

Reports said thousands of people trying to flee the South Asia country gathered at the airport when the bombs went off.

The second blast happened at the Baron Hotel, near the airport.

The blasts followed warnings that a terror attack could be launched in the final phase of the evacuation effort before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is complete on Tuesday.

The Pentagon confirmed the first explosion, but did not immediately confirm the number of casualties being reported by Russian authorities, who said the second explosion killed at least 13 people.

Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, said on Twitter the initial explosion occurred outside of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, hours after the United States and United Kingdom governments warned their citizens to avoid traveling to the airport in Kabul because of the risk of attacks.

He wrote: “We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.”

