US govt probes Crypto exchange, Binance for alleged money-laundering, tax evasion | Ripples Nigeria

Business
US govt probes Crypto exchange, Binance for alleged money-laundering, tax evasion
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, is under investigation for alleged money laundering and tax evasion in the United States.
US prosecutors alleged Binance is being used by criminals for transaction.
The exchange is also under investigation for allowing US citizens to trade cryptocurrency on its platform despite directive that US residents cannot trade the digital assets on platforms not registered on the country’s Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Bloomberg which quoted reports from Chainalysis Inc on Thursday said the probes are being conducted by the US Justice Department, the Internal Revenue Service and the CFTC
Chainalysis Inc. is blockchain forensics firm that works for several clients including federal agencies in the US. The firm released a report that Binance accounts for 27 percent of $2.8 billion crypto linked to criminal suspects in 2019.
The report said Binance percentage was about $756 million. Cryptocurrency has become popular in the criminal world due to its untraceable model.
READ ALSO: Binance founder, Zhao tackles Musk over Tesla’s rejection of Bitcoin for vehicles payment
The most recent crime involving cryptocurrency is the $5 million worth of crypto paid by Colonial Pipeline Co. to East European hackers which conducted a cyber-attack on the company for ransom.
However, Binance has denied any wrongdoings, with its founder, Changpeng Zhao, saying the company works according to US rules by ensuring Americans don’t access its channel.
The company’s spokesperson, Jessica Jung, said Binance works with law enforcement and regulators.
He said: “We have worked hard to build a robust compliance program that incorporates anti-money laundering principles and tools used by financial institutions to detect and address suspicious activity.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on...
Lukaku, Young, two other Inter players fined for breaking COVID-19 rules
Four Inter Milan players, including Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules in Italy. Lukaku,...
Champions League final moved to Porto, 12,000 Chelsea, Man City fans can attend
European football governing body, UEFA has finally moved the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City to Porto in...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...