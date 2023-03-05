US thumbs down in Nigeria’s presidential election, demands improvement

The United States declared o Sunday that last weekend’s presidential and parliamentary elections did not meet the expectation of Nigerians.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25 election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the exercise.

However, both Atiku and Obi have faulted the election and vowed to challenge the result in court.

The US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said in a statement on Sunday that while some Nigerians were celebrating gains they felt were earned and hard-won, many were unhappy and frustrated with the results.

She said: “It is clear that the electoral process as a whole on February 25 failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations.

“As I said numerous times prior to the elections, Nigeria has accomplished much in just the two-plus decades since the return to democracy, and a gradual improvement in the quality of its elections in that time constitutes one of those accomplishments.

“The people of Nigeria demonstrated their dedication to democracy on February 25, but there are many angry and frustrated Nigerians as well as many who are celebrating victories they believe were hard-fought and well-earned.

“In the coming days, it will be important for the future of this country that Nigerians do not let their differences divide them, and that the legally established process for resolving challenges to the election be allowed to take its course.”

The envoy urged INEC to conduct a thorough investigation into the issues that arose during the last elections and correct them before the March 11 elections.

She also praised Nigerians for exhibiting their commitment to democracy and implored the commission to educate the citizens about ongoing measures to improve the electoral process.

Leonard commended Obi and Atiku for challenging the outcome of the election run in a legitimate manner and Tinubu for recognising their right to do so.

