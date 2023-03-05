NNPP warns members against alliance in states elections

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Sunday warned its members, officials, and candidates against forming an alliance with any political party to win next weekend’s governorship and houses of assembly elections in the country.

The party gave the warning in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, in Abuja.

Major urged the party members to stay focused, campaign vigorously, and ensure they sweep the elections across the country.

The statement read: “Our great party is not in any alliance with any political party in these elections.

“Accordingly, party officers, members, and candidates at all levels are not authorised to discuss, negotiate or form any alliance with any political party for the purpose of winning the upcoming gubernatorial and legislative polls.

“Anyone who endorses a candidate of another political party will be sanctioned in line with the NNPP Constitution ranging from suspension from office, suspension from the party and possibly expulsion.

Major said that NNPP was registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2002 and had been expanding its frontiers in the nation’s political space in each electoral circle.

He said that the party performed far more than the fourth position INEC allotted to it in last weekend’s elections.

“The party calls on the electoral umpire to sit up and redeem its self-inflicted injury that marred the presidential election by conducting free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable, inclusive, and peaceful governorship and States House of Assembly elections on March 11,” the spokesman added.

