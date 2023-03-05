PDP to protest presidential election results at INEC office Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will stage a protest on the outcome of last weekend’s presidential election at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Monday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25 election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the exercise.

The party had since rejected the INEC’s declaration and vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court.

The Director of administration in the PDP presidential campaign council, Ibrahim Bashir, who confirmed the protest in a notice to party members on Sunday, urged them to appear at the party national secretariat in Abuja in black outfit.

The protest, according to him, will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The notice read: “I am directed to respectfully invite Your Excellencies: The National Chairman, Dr. Iyrochia Ayu, The Vice Presidential Candidate and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Okowa, Governors of Akwa Ibom and Chairman of PCC, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Sokoto State and DG of PCC, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and Governors of Bayelsa, Edo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba and Osun States; Former Senate Presidents, Senator David Mark and Senator Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, BOT members, NEC members, PDP Senators and House of Representatives Members, NWC members of the party, DDGs, Directors, Deputies and Assistant Directors of NCMC; Members of the PCC; Leadership of People Living With Disabilities and all other Stakeholders to a protest match to INEC Office.

“Endeavour to be very punctual please.”

