Usain Bolt reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 after hosting birthday party

World’s fastest man, Usian Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus, days after he celebrated his 34th birthday, according to reports.

A report from Jamaican radio station Nationwide90fm claims that the Olympic record holder has contracted the disease and is set to spend time in self-isolation.

The station said Bolt took a test for the virus several days ago and discovered he had tested positive for the disease on Sunday.

Local media did express concern over Bolt’s party amid reports of a lack of face masks although it is unclear if other safety precautions were followed.

Jamaica has had a confirmed total of 1,413 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on the island of around 3million residents.

Bolt retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships in London after suffering a hamstring injury in his final race.

The 11-time world champion remains the only man in history to win gold medals at three successive Olympics, in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Bolt also holds world records in the 100m and 200m events having clocked 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds respectively at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

