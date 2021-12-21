Uzodimma creates new ministry in Imo

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday, created a new ministry known as Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs in a bid to check the worsening insecurity in the state.

Uzodimma announced the creation of the new ministry during the swearing-in of 18 new commissioners in the state.

The governor also named a foremost security expert, Dr. Ugorji Ugorji, as the pioneer commissioner in the ministry.

He said: “The creation of the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs is mainly significant, as it demonstrates this administration’s readiness to tackle the spate of rising insecurity in the state proactively and innovatively.”

The new commissioner is a Security Analyst and Global Affairs scholar with expertise in human capital development and homeland security.

Before his new appointment, Ugorji served as Special Adviser on Homeland Security and Intelligence to the governor.

