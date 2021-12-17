Uzodinma presents 2022 budget proposal of N381bn to Imo Assembly

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Friday presented the 2022 budget proposal of N381billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Uzodinma, who described the appropriation bill as a “budget of wealth consolidation and recovery,” said N96billion or 23.36 percent was earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N284 billion or 74.64 percent as capital spending.

The governor said the objective of the budget was to satisfy the desires of the people by promoting sustainable economic development in the state.

He said: “The budget is also aimed at putting the wellbeing of the people at the centre of governance through massive reconstruction of dilapidated infrastructures.”

The governor commended the House for its support to his administration and pledged to vigorously pursue the implementation of policies, programmes, and projects captured in the budget.

The Speaker of the House, Kennedy Ibeh, assured that the budget would be passed in good time to enable Uzodinma to continue his good works in 2022.

Ibeh expressed confidence that the budget would address the aspirations of the people by providing infrastructure across the state.

