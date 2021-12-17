Insecurity politically orchestrated to deny South-East presidency in 2023 – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said on Friday a President of Igbo extraction would heal and unite the country in 2023.

The group’s President-General, George Obiozor, stated this in a chat with journalists in Owerri, Imo State.

He claimed that insecurity in the South-East was politically orchestrated to deny the region the chance of producing the country’s next President in 2023.

Obiozor said: “Consequently, Ndigbo, we are confronted with anger and violence at any given crisis in Nigeria and even outside Nigeria.

“Ndigbo believes and seeks Nigeria’s unity but not the unity of slaves and masters.

“We seek peace but not the peace of the graveyard. We seek justice because we know that throughout history those who were denied justice have had no interest in peace.

“Today, a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction is imperative and an idea whose time has come.

“Our history and political reality in our country make it a national necessity that is anchored on equality, justice and fairness.

“Nigerian President of Igbo extraction is politically justifiable and morally defensible.

READ ALSO: 2023: South-East presidency or Igbo presidency?

“It is a signal of healing and uniting the nation. In 1999, to heal, the nation yielded the presidency to the South-West.

“Insecurity in South-East is politically orchestrated to achieve a desired political objective and also to deceive and divert the attention of the people of the South-East and the rest of Nigeria.

“Insecurity is a poisoned arrow deliberately fired on the South-East. We in Ohanaeze say categorically that the architects of this mischievous scheme have failed woefully.

“Insecurity will not be an excuse to deny the presidency of Nigeria to the South-East in 2023.

“Insecurity as you know is everywhere in the country and a serious national problem.

“Nigeria is not new to crises and conflicts; the only good thing about it is that the country has had a magic solution to it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now