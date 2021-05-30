 Uzodimma, APC should explain who assassinated Gulak ---IPOB | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

Uzodimma, APC should explain who assassinated Gulak —IPOB

The proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on Nigerians and the police to question Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), over the assassination of former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmad Gulak, who was killed on Sunday.

In a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group absolved itself of any involvement in the murder of Gulak, describing it as ‘professional assassination’ that can only be carried out by those who are “used to snuffing life out of ordinary citizens,” insisting that the governor and the APC know the “circumstance sbehind it.”

“The Nigeria intelligence community has shown how unprofessional they are; today is not sit-at-home.

READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kill ex-President Jonathan’s former aide, Ahmad Gulak, in Imo

“People are going to church and this was why he shifted the date to tomorrow. This is political assassination; we are not in the same party with Gulak.

“Uzodinma and APC knows about Gulak’s death; we do not know anything about his movement, talk more of him being in the state. Nigerians believe this because they hate IPOB, Biafra.”

By Isaac Dachen

Opinions

