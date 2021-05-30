Uzodimma, APC should explain who assassinated Gulak ---IPOB | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Uzodimma, APC should explain who assassinated Gulak —IPOB
The proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on Nigerians and the police to question Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), over the assassination of former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmad Gulak, who was killed on Sunday.
In a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group absolved itself of any involvement in the murder of Gulak, describing it as ‘professional assassination’ that can only be carried out by those who are “used to snuffing life out of ordinary citizens,” insisting that the governor and the APC know the “circumstance sbehind it.”
“The Nigeria intelligence community has shown how unprofessional they are; today is not sit-at-home.
READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kill ex-President Jonathan’s former aide, Ahmad Gulak, in Imo
“People are going to church and this was why he shifted the date to tomorrow. This is political assassination; we are not in the same party with Gulak.
“Uzodinma and APC knows about Gulak’s death; we do not know anything about his movement, talk more of him being in the state. Nigerians believe this because they hate IPOB, Biafra.”
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...