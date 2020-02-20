Latest Politics

Uzodinma meets Buhari, demands refund of N32bn spent on federal projects

February 20, 2020
IMO GUBER: Uzodinma has tough words for Okorocha
By Ripples Nigeria

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with President Mohammed Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting, the governor demanded the refund of over N32billion his predecessors – Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha – spent on roads and other Federal Government’s projects in the state.

Uzodinma told State House correspondents after the meeting, he raised the issue with the President because the state was “financially distressed.”

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests ex-Kogi governor’s son over alleged diversion of NFF funds

He said: “About N32billion that was spent on federal roads in the past. Imo is financially distressed.”

Uzodinma, who assumed office as Imo State governor in January, has vowed to probe the state finance and other activities undertaken by predecessors from 2011 to date.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!