Uzodinma meets Buhari, demands refund of N32bn spent on federal projects

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with President Mohammed Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting, the governor demanded the refund of over N32billion his predecessors – Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha – spent on roads and other Federal Government’s projects in the state.

Uzodinma told State House correspondents after the meeting, he raised the issue with the President because the state was “financially distressed.”

He said: “About N32billion that was spent on federal roads in the past. Imo is financially distressed.”

Uzodinma, who assumed office as Imo State governor in January, has vowed to probe the state finance and other activities undertaken by predecessors from 2011 to date.

