Metro
Vigilante members kill two gunmen in Anambra
Members of the Anambra State Vigilante Service on Monday killed two gunmen who attacked the agency’s camp in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.
An eyewitness told journalists that at least 15 armed men attacked the camp in the early hours of Monday and opened fire on the operatives.
They were however repelled by the operatives.
He said: “Two of the gunmen were gunned down during a hot exchange of fire and two AK-47 riffles were recovered, while many fled the scene.
“Many of the gunmen who fled as they could not withstand the superior firepower of the security operatives, sustained various degrees of injuries and bullet wounds.”
READ ALSO: Three feared dead as gunmen attack another Anambra police station
He added that there was no casualty on the part of the vigilante.
The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident to journalists, urged private and public hospitals to report any patient with bullet wounds to the police.
Ikenga said a joint security team was mopping the area to arrest the fleeing gunmen.
