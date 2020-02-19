VISA BAN: US Ambassador reiterates conditions to reverse sanction

The United States of America ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, has revealed when the visa ban recently imposed by President Donald Trump on six countries including Nigeria will be reversed.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, in Abuja, on Tuesday, Leonard said that the travel restriction will be reviewed if certain conditions are met.

She also added during the courtesy visit to Ngige that the US wants Nigeria to sort out problems with information sharing which are achievable and resolvable so decisions can be reviewed.

“I need to clarify something for you here. The immigrant visa ban does not affect people who are currently resident in the United States. It does not cancel the status of anyone who currently lives in the United States.

“What Secretary Pompey said was that it was meant to be temporary. And it is about problems with information sharing which can be investigated, achievable and resolvable and we look forward to Nigeria in a very short time being able to meet those information sharing goal so that the decision can be reviewed,” Leonard said.

