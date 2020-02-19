NYSC DG TO COORDINATORS: No corps member must die under your watch again

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Shuaibu has tasked all state coordinators on the safety and welfare of corps members during the 2020 Batch A orientation exercise.

Shuaibu who was speaking on Tuesday at the 2020 Batch A pre-orientation meeting of management with Area Coordinators, State Coordinators, camp directors, camp commandants and collaborating agencies said that no corps member must die during camp orientation programme while in camp again.

He also added during the pre-orientation meeting that the coordinators would henceforth be held responsible in the event of the death of any corps member during the exercise.

“The warning is for all the state coordinator to take his or her job seriously and they should not have lackadaisical attitude towards our corps members.

“We want to also let them know that the scheme places more emphasis toward the corps members because they are the future leaders of this country.

“The state coordinators must be up and doing to ensure that the welfare and security of corps members are paramount to them,’’ he said.

