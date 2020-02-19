EFCC arrests father for smuggling in drug for detained son

A 60-year-old man, Muyiwa Olutayo has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zone for smuggling in a substance believed to be hard drugs for his detained son, Damilola.

According to the commission, Otulayo was on the premises of the EFCC in Ibadan on Monday, February 17 on a visit to his son.

An operative of the Commission however noticed that Olutayo handed over a sachet of drugs to his son while both father and son were discussing.

The drug was taken from him and kept as an exhibit while an in-house nurse, who examined the content, confirmed that it was Rohypnol, a tranquilizer, used under strict prescription for the treatment of severe insomnia and assist in anesthesia.

Arrested recently, Damilola is said to have a criminal case of money laundering, detected in the United Kingdom, hanging on his head.

The case, involving the sum of £45,000 was said to be a part of a wider amount (about £500,000) for which he was declared wanted by the London’s Metropolitan Police.

Damilola has also been on the wanted list of the International Police before a petition was filed at the Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC against him.

Though further investigation was said to be ongoing, officers of the Interpol are believed to be in touch with the commission in respect of the case.

According to the commission, Otulayo would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for prosecution.

