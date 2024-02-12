Ward congress: PDP appeal committee recommends political solution to Edo crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appeal committee on the ward congress election in Edo State has called for a political solution to the crisis in the party.

The panel, however, shelved calls for the cancellation of the exercise.

The committee led by former Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, made the call in a report dated February 9 and made available journalists on Monday in Abuja.

Other members of the committee are – Hajia Maryam Inna Ciroma, and Dr. Akilu Sani Indabawa.

The party conducted a ward congress election in Edo ahead of the February 22 governorship primary in 17 local government areas in the state on Saturday.

Some of the aspirants had kicked against the exercise, alleging it was not free and fair.

The panel’s report submitted to the National Working Committee (NWC) acknowledged the petition by nine aggrieved aspirants and confirmed that the results from all 192 wards were signed by only two persons.

The report was sent through the PDP National Organsing Secretary, Umar Bature.

It noted that the chairman of the three-member ward congresses ad hoc committee, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and its secretary, Mr. Paschal Adigwe, signed the results from the ward.

The committee also observed the complaints of the aspirants that they were not carried along and did not participate in the ward election.

The panel, however, ruled out the cancellation of the election because of time factor.

It, therefore, called for a political solution involving all stakeholders including the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on the matter.

