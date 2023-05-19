Wase meets Buhari, vows to push for Reps speakership

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, on Friday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Wase is one of the politicians vying for the speaker of the Green Chamber.

Others are the lawmaker representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State, Muktar Betara, and Maryam Onuoha from Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo Federal Constituency of Imo State.

The trio of the House Majority Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, the lawmaker representing Mallammadori/Kaugama Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Abubakar Makki, and his Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State counterpart, Olatunji Olawuyi, withdrew from the race on Wednesday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had last week nominated the lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Abbas Tajudeen, and the House spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, as the speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

Wase, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said he was still in the race for the position.

He stressed that the APC decision contradicts section 14(4) of the 1999 Constitution.

The section, according to him, dictates that the composition of the government of the federation, including its agencies, should reflect the country’s federal character.

The deputy speaker described the party’s decision as an anti-democratic move that would be resisted by members.

“I am in the race, and by the grace of God, I am going to conclude the race. I have not withdrawn or stepped down for anybody,” Wase added.

