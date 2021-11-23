We are winning the war against insurgency —Wike

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has revealed that Nigeria is winning the war against insurgency and terrorism.

Wike made this call on Monday during a courtesy visit by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao, at Government House, Port Harcourt, while commending the military for the success achieved in the fight against insurgency in the country.

According to the governor, more successes would be achieved by the deployment of more efficient strategies, which was better than media publicity.

“When you’re winning a war, the people will feel it. When people are secured, you don’t need to go to television to tell them that they’re secured. They’ll know from the environment that there are a lot of changes going on and that is the way Nigerians believe that, yes, we are winning the war against insurgency,” he said.

He also stated that the current state of harmony in Rivers State was due to the existing cooperation between all the heads of security with the state government.

“Rivers people are comfortable and feel safe in their communities, and they can go about their normal business without the undue molestation from outlaws,” he said.

Wike also called on members of the military task force deployed to arrest illegal oil bunkerers to find a better and environmentally friendly way to destroy bunkering sites in the State.

“It is time the Nigerian State considers the damage caused by activities of crude oil thieves to the economic mainstream of the country and treat them as treasonable offenders.

“It is not only the wastage of the economy that is witnessed but the degradation that the environment also suffers as a result of that which impact negatively on rural communities in Rivers State in particular,” Wike explained.

