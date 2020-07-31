‘We have done our best’ in tackling security challenges —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday his administration had done its best in tackling Boko Haram insurgency and other violent crimes in various parts of the country.

The president stated this to State House correspondents after joining his family members and some top government officials to observe the Eid El-Kabir prayers inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While acknowledging that his administration inherited the security challenges from the previous administration, he insisted that his government had done its best in tackling the problems.

READ ALSO: Buratai scores self high in fight against insecurity

The president said: “I want Nigerians to be very conscious of their country and what we inherited when we came in 2015 was Boko Haram – North East and the militants, the South-South. Nigerians know that we have done our best.

“What is coming up in the North West and North Central is very disturbing indeed but I believe the military. However, the police, and other law enforcement agencies from the report I am getting, I think they could do much better.

Join the conversation

Opinions