Buratai scores self high in fight against insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday scored himself high in the ongoing efforts to tackle the country’s security challenges.

The army chief had on Monday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to devise new strategies for the fight against crime in the country.

In a chat with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Buratai said he had succeeded in restoring normalcy to the North West part of the country.

The army chief said he had accomplished one aspect of the task the president gave him, adding that he briefed him on ongoing military operations in the North West, North East and other matters that concerned the Nigerian Army.

He said: “The security situation, I assure you, is under control and is not like what used to happen a month or two ago. We are working very hard and the troops are doing very well and I commend them for the efforts they have put in so far.

“These include the kinetic and the non-kinetic aspects of our ‘Exercise Sahel Sanity.’ We are there fully supporting operation Hadarin Daji, which is a joint operation of the security agencies.

“So far, this collective effort is making tremendous progress in the area of bringing normalcy. Unlike the series of killings, kidnappings, cattle rustling and of course the threats to prevent the people from going to their farms, these have been removed with the presence of the number of troops in the North West and they are carrying out surveillance operations, patrol to ensure that no one is molested if they go outside the community to farm or harvest.”

