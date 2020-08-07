‘We like to change too much’, Umahi opposes calls for sack of service chiefs

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Friday opposed the call for the sack of the country’s head of security agencies.

The National Assembly has repeatedly called for the sack of the service chiefs over alleged non-performance.

According to the parliament, the service chiefs have outlived their usefulness and can no longer muster the courage and expertise required to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Umahi, who spoke to journalists during the groundbreaking ceremony of Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Abakaliki, argued that the present service chiefs were committed to defending the territorial integrity of the country.

“I want to disagree with the National Assembly in my own view about the change of service chiefs. One thing I have realised is that we like to change too much in this country. We want everybody to taste every seat.

“That is not what we need at this critical time of our security challenges. What we need is cooperation with the security agencies.”

