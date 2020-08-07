Court to rule on El-Zakzaky’s no-case submission September 29

Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court, on Friday, fixed September 29 for ruling on the no-case submission filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

El-Zakzaky is asking the court to quash the state government’s case against him for lack of evidence.

He was arrested in December 2015 after his followers clashed with soldiers in the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, in Zaria, Kaduna State.

El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat were arraigned by the state government for culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of the public peace, among other charges.

The judge fixed the date after counsel to the defendant, Abubakar Marshall, who held briefs for Chief Femi Falana, had asked the court to quash the charges preferred against the IMN leader by the government for not “disclosing an offence known to law contrary to Section 36 (8) and (12) of the 1999 constitution as amended.”

The prosecution counsel, Dari Bayero adopted these final arguments in the matter.

The defence counsel, who spoke to journalists shortly after the judge adjourned the case, said he prayed the court to dismiss the case for lack of evidence and devoid of any merit.

