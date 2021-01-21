‘We need restructuring of the mind, not just the country’ – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says restructuring of the country alone will not help solve the numerous problems bedeviling the country like nepotism, ethnic and religious crisis if Nigerians do not restructure their minds.

Jonathan, who was a guest speaker at the 18th Daily Trust Dialogue held in Abuja on Thursday, with the theme: “Restructuring: Why? How?”, said:

“We cannot restructure without solving issues that polarize us; nepotism, ethnic and religious differences and lack of patriotism.”

Jonathan added that the country must develop specific solutions to her problems adding that Nigerians have mutual suspicion towards one another which must be nipped in the bud before Nigerians can have a better country to live in.

According to the ex-president, “discussion on restructuring will not help except we restructure our minds. Some of the challenges faced at the national level are still there at the state and local government levels, and sometimes even in our communities,” he said.

Continuing, he said:

READ ALSO: My problem with Buhari’s government —Jonathan

“We cannot restructure without solving issues that polarize us; nepotism, ethnic and religious differences and lack of patriotism.”

He said that the regional government before the civil war was restructured to 12 states by the then Military Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon.

“It was a great decision to save the country from disintegration after coming out of the civil war. Going forward, Nigeria must design a solution in line with her peculiar issues.

“Let’s do our little best in our little corner to make the country great. The leaders and citizens should not lose hope in the nation as the future is bright.”

Join the conversation

Opinions