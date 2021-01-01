Jonathan charges Nigerians to maintain hope, strive for honour in 2021

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday urged Nigerians to maintain the hope and strive for greater honour and glory despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity.

Jonathan, who made the call in his New Year message, recalled that 2020 was a challenging year for Nigerians.

He said the challenges should cause Nigerians to re-evaluate their priorities and commit themselves to new norms, cultures and traditions.

The ex-president pointed out that Nigerians can’t afford to fail in 2021, hence the citizens should not ignore the gaps of 2020.

He said: “Happy New Year Dear Compatriots and friends across the world.

“Last year was a challenging year, characterized by tales of misfortunes, deaths and illnesses. It was a tough moment for many homes and families owing to the unfortunate #COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic plagued our world with many consequences, causing hardship and other forms of insecurity.

“2020 was a year of many challenges and struggles both as individuals and as a nation. From #COVID-19 to #EndSARS protests, we witnessed disruptions in our cultures, economy, livelihoods and life itself.

“Going forward, we should retool our disposition to imbibe new ways and embrace new traditions.”

He, however, commended Nigerians for their patriotism amid the challenges they faced in 2020.

“I commend all Nigerians for their patriotism and courage amidst daunting challenges. I salute the sacrifices of all those in the frontline working tirelessly to ensure our safety and those who have remained committed to protecting our lives and defending our unity,” Jonathan added.

