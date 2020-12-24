Jonathan urges Nigerians to show love at Christmas

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday urged Nigerians to show love for one another as they celebrate Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Jonathan made the call in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja.

He said the spirit of Christmas required people to rededicate themselves to friendship, kindness and compassion.

The ex-president said: “Christmas is a commemoration that connects the world to love, selflessness, sacrifice, and solidarity; which are the virtues that Christ unambiguously propagated.

READ ALSO: Why Nigeria’s unity is questionable – Jonathan

“Jesus’ message of salvation speaks to the essence of both spiritual deliverance and earthly redemption.

“It is a constant reminder that humanity will have a more peaceful existence if people of the world rededicate themselves to friendship, kindness, and compassion.

“At Christmas, the world needs love, this is the spirit we have to imbibe to heal all that is broken in our world. Merry Christmas to all our compatriots and the rest of humanity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions