Why Nigeria’s unity is questionable – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said on Friday Nigeria’s unity was questionable.

Jonathan, who stated this at a command performance by the Commonwealth Community Choir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, said Nigerian youths prefer to identify with regional affiliations than a national body.

The ex-president said: “I was discussing with somebody, and I said ‘look, in Nigeria, the youths appear not to even have a national youth body, because in most cases, the regional youth bodies are stronger than the national youth body.

“Ordinarily, the national youth body is supposed to be stronger than the regional youth body. If you go to my state, Bayelsa, for example, if I am a national member of the Nigerian Youth Council, the IYC, Ijaw Youth Council, feels that they are your boss.

“If you go to the South-West and to the North, the Arewa Youth Group, they feel they are superior to the national youth body.

“If you go to the South-West, the same thing. If you go to the South-East, the same thing. That shows clearly that as a nation, we are in trouble. The unity of Nigeria is questionable.

READ ALSO:

“So, when you see young people come together to perform with the theme: ‘Peace for All Nations,’ I am quite impressed.”

On insecurity, Jonathan said Nigeria was not the only nation affected by insecurity, adding that the whole world was facing insecurity because of the excesses of terrorists.

He added that the situation in Nigeria was unique because the citizens feel it everyday.

“I was there before and of course, you know there was a lot of insecurity. So, I am the very wrong person to make comments on the insecurity in the land.

“All what we can do is to collectively support the government, encourage the soldiers and other security operatives to do more for our safety,” Jonathan stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions