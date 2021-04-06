What to look out for this week on UEFA Champions League | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
What to look out for this week on UEFA Champions League
As football lovers look forward to an exciting week on the UEFA Champions League, after the Easter break, below are few striking events to watch out for.
Quarter-final first legs
On Tuesday, April 6, Manchester City will be locking horns with Borussia Dortmund, while Real Madrid would face Liverpool FC. Similarly, on Wednesday, April 7, FC Porto would be meeting Chelsea FC, while FC Bayern Munich would lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain.
Haaland back at his dad’s old club
The UEFA Champions League’s top scorer for this season, Erling Haaland, who is leading the scorer’s table with ten goals, was born the same summer that his father Alf-Inge Håland left Leeds for Manchester City. Photographs of a young Erling in a City kit sparked plenty of speculation as to his future, but Dortmund’s Norwegian wunderkind is unlikely to go easy in the first leg.
However, City’s Dortmund alumnus İlkay Gündoğan, who would be featured, will not be intimidated as the club look forward to building a first-leg advantage. The club is on a six-game winning run, home and away, against German clubs, while Dortmund have lost their last five against Premier League opponents.
READ ALSO: Webo’s red card ‘frozen’ as UEFA begins probe into racism claim
Kyiv flashbacks for Madrid and Liverpool
Madrid has won 13 European Cups against Liverpool’s six, and had beaten the Reds 3-1 in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final. However, while the same coaches and many of the stars of that game will feature again in this quarter-final opener, it is worth remembering that there is little to choose between these sides in UEFA competitions, as both have won three of their six encounters.
“They’ll be two great games, with little in them. Real Madrid versus Liverpool is always a big game with two of the biggest names in world football,” said Madrid forward Rodrygo.
DNA test awaits Porto
Porto shook up this season’s competition by eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo-powered Juventus in the last round, a 3-2 defeat with ten men after extra time in Turin prompting coach Sérgio Conceição to say: “We never stopped believing, this is the true DNA of FC Porto.”
The club may need to be just as tigerish against in-form Chelsea, with the suspensions of Mehdi Taremi and Sérgio Oliveira (the Portuguese club’s top European scorer with five goals this season) tilting the odds more in the favour of the Blues.
Meanwhile, the home advantage may not help Porto here as both legs of the tie are being played in Seville.
Bayern’s Paris rematch
Parisian Kingsley Coman scored the only goal as Bayern beat Paris in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final, and has another chance to be the architect of his local team’s downfall as the sides reconvene in Munich.
However, fate may have intervened on Paris’s side this time around, as Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of both legs through injury while Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be able to call on Neymar after several weeks of struggling with a leg problem.
Also, Bayern’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who played for Paris in 2020 final, said: “I’m looking forward to the game and the reunion. It’s an awesome story.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
What to look out for this week on UEFA Champions League
As football lovers look forward to an exciting week on the UEFA Champions League, after the Easter break, below are...
Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival
New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”....
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...