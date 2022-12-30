‘You’re dancing naked in public. Return home,’ Melaye chides Wike, 4 others over meeting with Tinubu

The spokesman for the Atiku/Okowa campaign council, Dino Melaye, on Friday advised the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop embarrassing themselves in public.

This followed the reports on the governors’ meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the United Kingdom.

The quintet of governors Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) had boycotted the PDP presidential campaign activities to protest the continued retention of Iyiorcha Ayu as the national chairman.

The governors had also promised to announce their preferred presidential candidate in January.

Melaye, who reacted to the report on Twitter, said it was high time the governors worked with the party leaders in a bid to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) next year.

He wrote: “Governor Wike and the other G5 Governors must quickly come back home and build a formidable strength against the party regarded as the public enemy (APC). The five governors are all Christians and should not give coloration of religious bigotry. It is time to stop dancing naked.”

