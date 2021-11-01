Youths are Nigeria’s greatest asset, require investment – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari declared on Monday that youths are the country’s most strategic asset.

The President stated this at the opening of a three-day national youth conference held in Abuja.

Buhari, who was represented at the forum by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, noted that the country’s most potent ambassadors were young people who are breaking new grounds, records and winning laurels in different areas of endeavour.

He said: “We recognise that our young people are this country’s most strategic asset. Investing in them is investing in the economic strength and development of our nation.

“This is why I recently approved the investing in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme, an over $600 million programme supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB) which will support young tech and creative sector entrepreneurs through the provision of finance, skills development and infrastructure.

“While differences of opinion in respect of official policies are normal in liberal democracies such as ours, but out of respect for the rights and sensitivities of others, disagreement must be tempered and channelled through legally and socially acceptable means.

“Most importantly, we must keep our faith in our country and remain optimistic that it will serve as the locus for fulfilling our aspirations.

“Building a nation is an intergenerational endeavour; I think this is a particularly important point; governments can be changed in electoral cycles, but the destiny of a nation is shaped across generations.

“This country is ours — above and beyond partisan squabbles, disagreements and everything else — the future will be what we make of it.

“By signing into law of the ‘Not too Young to Run’ bill almost three years ago opened the door for youth inclusion in our political process and by extension, in governance.”

