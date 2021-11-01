SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Anambra guber debate, multi-storey Ikoyi building collapse

Nigerians have reacted massively to the Anambra governorship debate aired by Arise News Network ahead of the state’s gubernatorial election scheduled for 6 November.

Among the candidates in attendance were Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Former Central Bank Governor, Soludo in his opening remark said he was vying for the position as one who had sufficient experience in the public and private sectors, noting that he had served under three Presidents including Olusegun Obasanjo, Musa Yar’adua and Muhammadu Buhari.

In the same manner, APC Candidate, Uba reeled out his political credentials as did PDP’s Ozigbo, who noted he was “the best of all candidates” and passionate about solving the state’s problems.

The debate became quite heated between the APC and the APGA candidates as soon as questions on insecurity within the state was brought up.

Soludo accused Mr Uba of complacency on the issue of insecurity prior to the election period and said the PDP oversaw a government that had institutionalised kidnapping. A claim the opposistion vehemently rebuffed.

All parties however hinted their support for a dialogue in response to the issue of secessionist agitations especially from Igbo seperatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), if declared governor of the state.

The debate has left Nigerians with varying opinions on the competency of each candidate to deliver based on their policy declarations. These reactions reflected, however that interest was largely on the substance rather than style of the candidate.

See reactions below:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting to raid on Justice Odili’s residence

Ikoyi building collapse

Rescue efforts are underway at the scene where dozens are said to be trapped underneath the rumbles of a 21-storey building that collapsed along Gerard/Bourdillon in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State at noon on Monday.

The building was said to be under construction at the time of its collapse.

Recent revelations detailing the cause of the incident have confirmed speculations by online sympathizers that the collapse was as a result of poor construction.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has however ordered a probe of the incident.

See reactions:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now