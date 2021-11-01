Sanwo-Olu orders probe of Lagos building collapse

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered a detailed probe into the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the state.

At least four people had been confirmed dead and several others trapped in the rubble when the building currently under construction along Gerard Road in Ikoyi came down Monday afternoon.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement Monday night.

He said three persons had been rescued from the debris of the collapsed building.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Government has called for calm over the collapse today of a 21-storey building, which is under construction on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

“Lagos Rescue Unit (LRU), Lagos State Fire Service, and Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) are on the site, battling to save the lives of those under the rubble. Three persons have been rescued, even as the operations to save more lives continue.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“The Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has visited the site in the company of other officials, including the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Bamgbose- Martins, Special Adviser on Urban Development, Mr. Ganiyu Adele Ayuba; Special Adviser, GIS, and Physical Planning, Dr. Olajide Babatunde; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs. Abiola Kosegbe as well as General Manager, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu.

“The Deputy Governor directed security agents to cordon off the site to facilitate rescue efforts.

“The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Arch. Gbolahan Oki, was also at the scene assessing the site for any likely damage to the surrounding structures.

“A report of the investigations will be made public in due course.”

