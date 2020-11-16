Sanwo-Olu begs NASS to set aside funds in 2021 budget for rebuilding Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday appealed to the National Assembly to set aside funds for the rebuilding of the state in the 2021 budget.

The governor, who made the call at the Consultative Forum on Rebuilding Lagos held in Alausa, Ikeja, said the forum would set the stage for the necessary public-private partnerships and collaborations required for the task of rebuilding and restoring the infrastructure destroyed by hoodlums during last month’s #EndSARS protests in the state.

Criminals hiding under the #EndSARS campaign looted and destroyed several public and private properties following the shooting of the protesters by soldiers in Lekki area of the state on October 20.

The governor had during his assessment tour of some of the affected places said it would cost the government about N1trillion to rebuild the state.

While speaking on the rebuilding plan on Monday, he said: “The violence has no doubt set our economy back by hundreds of billions of Naira and impacted our confidence. However, we have found hope and great strength in the offers of assistance from far and wide which culminated in the constitution of the Lagos Rebuild Committee to coordinate our efforts to rebuild and upgrade our state.

“We seek to restore the infrastructure that was destroyed, to revive the energy and confidence of everyone who has been affected by these losses to help restore the confidence of the people of Lagos in the infinite potentials of Lagos. The state government cannot do this alone. We need all the help that we can get.

“I would like to appeal to the National Assembly to take steps to set aside funds for this task of rebuilding and restoring Lagos in the 2021 Appropriation Bill being deliberated upon currently by the Assembly.

“This fund does not necessarily have to be for Lagos alone, it can and should also take into consideration other states also impacted by the recent spate of violence.”

