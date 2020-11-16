Buhari to receive panel’s report on Magu Friday

The presidential panel probing the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, for alleged abuse of office will submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, Premium Times reports.

A source at the presidency told the online newspaper that the report was ready for submission to the president.

The panel headed by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, probed the anti-graft czar for alleged financial malfeasance in July.

Magu was accused of re-looting assets seized from suspected treasury looters by the commission.

He also allegedly failed to account for interests that accrued from N550billion recovered by the EFCC.

Magu was later suspended by President Buhari to allow for a smooth investigation of the allegations against him.

However, the suspending EFCC chief had described the allegations as the handiwork of his detractors.

