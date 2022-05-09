Zamfara, Sokoto presented no candidate for 2022 WASSCE, says WAEC

All states in Nigeria presented public school candidates for the forthcoming May-June 2022 West African Senior School Examinations (WASSCE), except Zamfara and Sokoto states.

This was disclosed by the head of the Nigerian national office, Mr. Patrick Areghan during a press briefing at the national headquarters in Yaba, Lagos on Monday morning.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that about 1.6 million candidates would be sitting for the exam which is billed to hold between 16 May and 23 June across the country.

“Over the years, one of the challenges we have been having as regards the planning of this exam is late registration by schools. As I speak to you now, some private school owners are still calling me to allow them register their candidates,” said Mr. Areghan during a Q and A session after his speech.

“Meanwhile, many states have been doing well in cooperating with the Council, including Lagos. For this coming exams, we do not have candidates from Zamfara and Sokoto states. Those that will sit for exams in those states are private school candidates.”

READ ALSO: WAEC ‘closely watching’ suspected ‘miracle centres’ as 1.6m set to sit for 2022 exams

When asked why the states have not registered candidates for the exam, Mr. Areghan said he had no idea.

Meanwhile, the over 1.6million candidates for the exam came from 20,221 schools, out of which 800,055, representing 49.76% are males while 800,724 representing 50.24% are females.

The candidates would be examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers while about 30,000 practicing senior teachers, nominated by various Ministries of Education, would be participating in the examination as supervisors.

Candidates have also been told to follow all COVID-19 protocols during the conduct of the exams, as the protocols rolled out by the government will be strictly adhered to.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now