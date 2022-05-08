48 killed, scores injured, houses burnt as bandits lay siege to Zamfara communities

There was bloodbath in three communities of Zamfara State on Saturday when heavily armed bandits struck and killed not less than 48 persons, injured many and set buildings and vehicles ablaze.

According to the Sole Administrator of Bakura Local Government Area in the state, Aminu Suleiman, who confirmed the attacks, the affected communities included Sabon Gari Damri, Damri and Kalahe villages, all in the council.

While narrating the incident to journalists, Suleiman said the bandits who rode on motorcycles in their large numbers, first launched an attack on Sabon Gari Damri village where they killed nine people, before proceeding to Damri village where they killed four persons including a police officer and personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The bandits also burnt some buildings including a Hilux vehicle belonging to the Nigerian Police before moving to Kalahe village where they killed eight people.

Suleiman added that the bandits also attacked a healthcare facility in Damri town and killed some patients who were receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The bandits in their large number were on motorcycles with three persons on each motorcycle first attacked Sabon Gari Damri and killed four people,” Suleiman said.

“From there, they entered Damri town, burnt one Hilux vehicle belonging to the Nigerian Police, they killed one police officer also and one Civil Defence officer.

“Military personnels entered the town and exchanged fire and forced the bandits to move back to Sabon Gari Damri. While retreating, they killed about twenty-one people again,” the council boss said.

