News
2022 national census to gulp N190bn —Senate
The Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity has disclosed that over N190 billion had been reserved for the conduct of the national census in 2022.
The chairman of the committee, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yaú, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday.
This came after defending the 2022 budget of the agencies under his panel’s supervision before the Appropriation Committee.
He said: “Over N190bn has been budgeted for the exercise. We’re waiting for the president to proclaim when the activities will commence.”
On the fact that 2022 is a pre-election year, Yau said: “They thought it’s the best time. They must have done their calculations and the president is ready to conduct the National Census by 2022.”
